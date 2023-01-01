Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2022 Intel) or ROG Strix SCAR 18 – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18

59 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
VS
77 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (149.1 vs 181.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 23% sharper screen – 168 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 18

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 399 x 294 x 23.1 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~80.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16.1 inches 18 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 168 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
350 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 18 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz -
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
6.7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +269%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) or Dell G15 5520 (2022)
2. HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) or Dell G16
3. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 or Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
4. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 or MSI Raider GE77
5. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 or Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 and HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский