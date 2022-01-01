You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (131.3 vs 149.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 427720:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Victus 16 (2022 Intel) 350 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +71% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 200 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter - 220 / 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 75 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Victus 16 (2022 Intel) +183% 6.7 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.