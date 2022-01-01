Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2022 Intel) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

62 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
VS
53 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (131.3 vs 149.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 427720:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 65 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 220 / 446 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
