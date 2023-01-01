You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs) Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 80.5 against 70 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 80.5 against 70 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.6 vs 149.1 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.6 vs 149.1 square inches) 18% sharper screen – 162 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm

12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~68% Side bezels 6.8 mm 9.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16.1 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 480 Hz PPI 137 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Victus 16 (2022 Intel) +17% 350 nits Alienware x14 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 80.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 485 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 75 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Victus 16 (2022 Intel) +16% 6.7 TFLOPS Alienware x14 R2 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.