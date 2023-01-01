Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2022 Intel) or Alienware x14 R2 – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
Dell Alienware x14 R2
Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) and Dell Alienware x14 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 80.5 against 70 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.6 vs 149.1 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 162 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
vs
Alienware x14 R2

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~68%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 9.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Size 16.1 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Victus 16 (2022 Intel) +17%
350 nits
Alienware x14 R2
300 nits

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 485 grams

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GPU name
TGP 75 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2022 Intel) +16%
6.7 TFLOPS
Alienware x14 R2
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
