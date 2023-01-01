Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2022 Intel) or G7 (2022) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) vs Gigabyte G7 (2022)

59 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
VS
60 out of 100
Gigabyte G7 (2022)
HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
Gigabyte G7 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
Intel Core i5 12500H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) and Gigabyte G7 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (149.1 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
vs
G7 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 397 x 262 x 25 mm
15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 59 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1535:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.4%
Response time - 6 ms
Max. brightness
Victus 16 (2022 Intel) +17%
350 nits
G7 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 470 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
6.7 TFLOPS
G7 (2022)
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.2 x 9.1 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
