HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) vs Gigabyte G7 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (149.1 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|397 x 262 x 25 mm
15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.3%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|59 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1535:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|70.4%
|Response time
|-
|6 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|470 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 (2022) +3%
1698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10502
G7 (2022) +2%
10757
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G7 (2022) +4%
1799
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12382
G7 (2022) +4%
12868
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|15.2 x 9.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
