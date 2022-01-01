Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2022 Intel) or Victus 15 (2022 AMD) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) vs Victus 15 (2022 AMD)

62 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
VS
51 out of 100
HP Victus 15 (2022 AMD)
HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
HP Victus 15 (2022 AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) and Victus 15 (2022 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2022 AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
vs
Victus 15 (2022 AMD)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm
14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~73.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2022 Intel) +110%
6.7 TFLOPS
Victus 15 (2022 AMD)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
