HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel) vs Dell G16 7630 (2023)

64 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
VS
64 out of 100
Dell G16 7630 (2023)
HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
Dell G16 7630 (2023)
Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel) and Dell G16 7630 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (148.3 vs 159.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
vs
G16 7630 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Dimensions 369.06 x 259.33 x 22.86-23.87 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.9-0.94 inches		 356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm
14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches
Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) 1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~72%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.2 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue White, Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Optional
Liquid metal No Optional
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology - G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98%
Response time 7 ms 12 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 230 W 240 / 330 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 880 / 1140 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 20 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
6.8-9.5 TFLOPS
G16 7630 (2023) +5%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones - 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

