HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel) vs Dell G16 7630 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (148.3 vs 159.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369.06 x 259.33 x 22.86-23.87 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.9-0.94 inches
|356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm
14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches
|Area
|957 cm2 (148.4 inches2)
|1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.7%
|~72%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|White, Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Optional
|Liquid metal
|No
|Optional
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|-
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98%
|Response time
|7 ms
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 / 330 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|880 / 1140 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|20 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G16 7630 (2023) +2%
1897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14311
13325
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G16 7630 (2023) +2%
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19227
17941
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.8-9.5 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|-
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1