Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) Dimensions 369.06 x 259.33 x 22.86-23.87 mm

14.53 x 10.21 x 0.9-0.94 inches 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm

14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~73.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.2 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue White, Silver, Blue Material Plastic - Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests sRGB color space - 62% Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Victus 16 (2023 Intel) 300 nits Victus 15 (2022 AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 52.5 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 230 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6500M 4GB TGP - 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1380 MHz GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz FLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Victus 16 (2023 Intel) +113% 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS Victus 15 (2022 AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.