HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6241 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|49.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|-
|48900:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.3%
|Response time
|-
|49 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|310 grams
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|10 (8P + 2E)
|Threads
|12
|10
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1717
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7506
12061
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ZBook Firefly 14 G10 +16%
1727
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7434
11608
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|832 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1537 MHz
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x1W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
