HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Firefly 14 G10
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~84.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 310 grams 274 / 272 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 832 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1537 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
ZBook Firefly 14 G10
5.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +17%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
    - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
    - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

