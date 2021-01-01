Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Firefly 14 G8 or ExpertBook B1 (B1400) – what's better?

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 vs ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)

54 out of 100
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
VS
40 out of 100
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
From $1535
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Firefly 14 G8
vs
ExpertBook B1 (B1400)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 323 mm (12.72 inches) 323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches) 215.6 mm (8.49 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 693 cm2 (107.5 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.1 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ZBook Firefly 14 G8 +355%
1000 nits
ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 80.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

