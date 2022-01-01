Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Firefly 14 G8 or TUF Gaming F15 (2022) – what's better?

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

52 out of 100
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
VS
64 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 186% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.4 vs 137.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Firefly 14 G8
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 214.6 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 693 cm2 (107.5 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40.1 dB 57.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness
ZBook Firefly 14 G8 +186%
1000 nits
TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 200 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm 656 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
ZBook Firefly 14 G8
1.41 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2022) +405%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80.2 dB 76.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.8 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
3. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and HP EliteBook 840 G9
4. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
5. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
6. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский