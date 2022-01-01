Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Firefly 14 G8 or G15 5525 – what's better?

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 vs Dell G15 5525

52 out of 100
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
Dell G15 5525
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and Dell G15 5525 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1170 grams less (around 2.58 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (107.4 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Firefly 14 G8
vs
G15 5525

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 214.6 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 693 cm2 (107.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~69%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40.1 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ZBook Firefly 14 G8 +300%
1000 nits
G15 5525
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 45 / 65 W 180 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ZBook Firefly 14 G8
1249
G15 5525 +24%
1546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ZBook Firefly 14 G8
4440
G15 5525 +96%
8689
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ZBook Firefly 14 G8
1310
G15 5525 +21%
1579
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ZBook Firefly 14 G8
4849
G15 5525 +127%
11006

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
ZBook Firefly 14 G8
1.41 TFLOPS
G15 5525 +405%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 80.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ZBook Firefly 14 G8 vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. ZBook Firefly 14 G8 vs EliteBook 840 G8
3. ZBook Firefly 14 G8 vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
4. ZBook Firefly 14 G8 vs Spectre x360 15
5. ZBook Firefly 14 G8 vs EliteBook 840 G9
6. G15 5525 vs G15 5520 (2022)
7. G15 5525 vs Dell G16
8. G15 5525 vs Victus 16 (2022 Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5525 and HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский