You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.3 vs 107.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 214.6 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches 303.8 x 194 x 16.1 mm

11.96 x 7.64 x 0.63 inches Area 693 cm2 (107.5 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~82.7% Side bezels 6.6 mm 4.7 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 40.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Max. brightness ZBook Firefly 14 G8 1000 nits EliteBook x360 1030 G8 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ZBook Firefly 14 G8 1.41 TFLOPS EliteBook x360 1030 G8 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.