HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
From $1535
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 53 against 43 watt-hours
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
- Display has support for touch input
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|Width
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
|221 mm (8.7 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|693 cm2 (107.5 inches2)
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~75.4%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|40.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|300 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1206
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ZBook Firefly 14 G8 +75%
4058
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
497
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ZBook Firefly 14 G8 +106%
1911
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|80.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
