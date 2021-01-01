Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Firefly 14 G8 or ProBook 630 G8 – what's better?

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 vs ProBook 630 G8

58 out of 100
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
VS
51 out of 100
HP ProBook 630 G8
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
From $1535
HP ProBook 630 G8
From $1169
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and ProBook 630 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ProBook 630 G8
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (99.2 vs 107.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Firefly 14 G8
vs
ProBook 630 G8

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Width 323 mm (12.72 inches) 306.9 mm (12.08 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches) 208.4 mm (8.2 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 693 cm2 (107.5 inches2) 640 cm2 (99.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~76.2%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.1 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ZBook Firefly 14 G8 +300%
1000 nits
ProBook 630 G8
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ProBook 630 G8 and ZBook Firefly 14 G8 or ask any questions
