HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 vs ProBook 650 G8

58 out of 100
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
VS
49 out of 100
HP ProBook 650 G8
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
From $1535
HP ProBook 650 G8
From $1550
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and ProBook 650 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.4 vs 130.2 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ProBook 650 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Firefly 14 G8
vs
ProBook 650 G8

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Width 323 mm (12.72 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches) 234 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 693 cm2 (107.5 inches2) 840 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.1 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ZBook Firefly 14 G8 +300%
1000 nits
ProBook 650 G8
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

