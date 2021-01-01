HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 vs Spectre x360 14 (2021)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 66 against 53 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.3 vs 107.4 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|1.34 kg (2.95 lbs)
|Width
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|293.8 mm (11.57 inches)
|Height
|214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
|220.1 mm (8.67 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|693 cm2 (107.5 inches2)
|647 cm2 (100.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|1.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|40.1 dB
|41.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|171 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|2:35 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|300 gramm
|290 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1206
1222
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4058
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
497
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1911
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|80.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
