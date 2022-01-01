HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 vs Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 186% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 350 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (107.4 vs 149.1 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 70 against 53 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323 x 214.6 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches
|370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|693 cm2 (107.5 inches2)
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~74.3%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|40.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|200 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|300 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Victus 16 (2022 AMD) +16%
1452
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4440
Victus 16 (2022 AMD) +84%
8164
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1310
Victus 16 (2022 AMD) +14%
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4849
Victus 16 (2022 AMD) +113%
10308
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|80.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
