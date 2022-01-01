Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Firefly 14 G9 or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 vs Dell XPS 13 9315

53 out of 100
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (91.3 vs 109.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Firefly 14 G9
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~88.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Opening angle 170° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 41 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1543:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.6% -
Response time 41 ms -
Max. brightness
ZBook Firefly 14 G9
400 nits
XPS 13 9315 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 311 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ZBook Firefly 14 G9
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 84.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 and Firefly 14 G8
3. Dell XPS 13 9315 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
4. Dell XPS 13 9315 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
5. Dell XPS 13 9315 and XPS 13 9305
6. Dell XPS 13 9315 and LG Gram 14 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9315 and HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский