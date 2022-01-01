Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Firefly 14 G9 or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

54 out of 100
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (109.7 vs 144 square inches)
  • 22% sharper screen – 162 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Firefly 14 G9
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~90.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 170° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41 dB 47.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1543:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.6% -
Response time 41 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
ZBook Firefly 14 G9
400 nits
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 130 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 311 gramm 508 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
ZBook Firefly 14 G9
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 84.5 dB 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
