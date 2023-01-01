HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 vs Firefly 14 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10
- Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches
|315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~80.3%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|170°
|175°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|41 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1543:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.1%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.6%
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|311 grams
|310 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1592
1717
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6286
ZBook Firefly 14 G10 +19%
7506
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1647
1727
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6579
ZBook Firefly 14 G10 +13%
7434
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|832 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1537 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1