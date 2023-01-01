Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Firefly 14 G9 or ZBook Firefly 14 G10 – what's better?

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 vs Firefly 14 G10

53 out of 100
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
VS
57 out of 100
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 and Firefly 14 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Firefly 14 G9
vs
ZBook Firefly 14 G10

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches		 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 170° 175°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1543:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.6% -
Response time 41 ms -
Max. brightness
ZBook Firefly 14 G9 +60%
400 nits
ZBook Firefly 14 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 311 grams 310 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 832 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1537 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ZBook Firefly 14 G9
1.41 TFLOPS
ZBook Firefly 14 G10 +311%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10
2. Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 and HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10
4. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10
5. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 and HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10
6. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10
7. HP EliteBook 840 G10 and ZBook Firefly 14 G10
8. HP ZBook Power G9 and Firefly 14 G9
9. HP EliteBook 840 G9 and ZBook Firefly 14 G9
10. HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 and Firefly 14 G9
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 and Firefly 14 G9 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский