Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches

315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches

12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.3% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 170° 175° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1543:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 71.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.6% - Response time 41 ms - Max. brightness ZBook Firefly 14 G9 +60% 400 nits ZBook Firefly 14 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 311 grams 310 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RTX A500 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 832 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1537 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ZBook Firefly 14 G9 1.41 TFLOPS ZBook Firefly 14 G10 +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x1W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.