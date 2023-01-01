Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Fury 16 G9 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

60 out of 100
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Display
2560 x 1664
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 95 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • 58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (101.4 vs 141 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Fury 16 G9
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~82%
Side bezels 9.2 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level (max. load) 49.3 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +100%
1000 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 710 / 755 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +280%
11.4 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v2.0 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 88.1 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.4 x 8.3 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

