HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 95 against 52.6 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
- 58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (101.4 vs 141 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|910 cm2 (141 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.6%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|9.2 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|49.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1384:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.4%
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 200 / 230 W
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|710 / 755 grams
|174 / 189 / 250 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1720
1801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +13%
9282
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2177 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1792
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|112
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|4
|-
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|4
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v2.0
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|88.1 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|12.4 x 8.3 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1