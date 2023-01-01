Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX Apple M2 GPU - Radeon RX 6600M 8GB RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 95 against 52.6 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)

58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (101.4 vs 141 square inches)

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm

14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~82% Side bezels 9.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber Yes - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level (max. load) 49.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 2560 x 1664 Size 16 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness ZBook Fury 16 G9 +100% 1000 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 95 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 710 / 755 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6600M 8GB RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 80 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance ZBook Fury 16 G9 +280% 11.4 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v2.0 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 88.1 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.4 x 8.3 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

