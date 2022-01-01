You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 95 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (107.1 vs 141 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm

14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~84.6% Side bezels 9.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3024 x 1964 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3% Response time - 49 ms Max. brightness ZBook Fury 16 G9 +100% 1000 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 95 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6600M 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 64 GPU performance ZBook Fury 16 G9 +119% 11.4 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v2.0 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.