HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

62 out of 100
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 95 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (107.1 vs 141 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Fury 16 G9
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~84.6%
Side bezels 9.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3%
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +100%
1000 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 64
GPU performance
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +119%
11.4 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v2.0 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
