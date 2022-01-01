Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Fury 16 G9 or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

Evaluation of HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~86%) battery – 95 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1270 grams less (around 2.8 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (91.3 vs 141 square inches)
  • 19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~88.4%
Side bezels 9.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +100%
1000 nits
XPS 13 9315
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +19%
1686
XPS 13 9315
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +46%
9236
XPS 13 9315
6323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 20
GPU performance
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +709%
11.4 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v2.0 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

