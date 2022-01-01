You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~86%) battery – 95 against 51 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1270 grams less (around 2.8 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (91.3 vs 141 square inches)

19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm

14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~88.4% Side bezels 9.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ZBook Fury 16 G9 +100% 1000 nits XPS 13 9315 500 nits

Battery Capacity 95 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6600M 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 20 GPU performance ZBook Fury 16 G9 +709% 11.4 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v2.0 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

