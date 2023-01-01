Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Power G10 or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

Display
3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Power G10 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Power G10
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2
ZBook Power G10
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~13% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 504000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time - 63 ms
Max. brightness
ZBook Power G10
250 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 120 / 150 W 140 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 832 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1537 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
ZBook Power G10
5.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +17%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 2x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 86.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
    - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
    - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

