Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G10 Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~81.4% Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm Colors Gray White, Black, Silver, Blue Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 175° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 (300 nits) 2560 x 1440 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Ambient light sensor Yes - Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ZBook Power G10 250 nits Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 70 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 120 / 150 W 90 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter - 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 832 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1537 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ZBook Power G10 +311% 5.8 TFLOPS Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.