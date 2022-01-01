Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Studio 16 G9 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

70 out of 100
HP ZBook Studio 16 G9
VS
79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
HP ZBook Studio 16 G9
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Studio 16 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 59-81% higher FPS
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 100 against 86 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Studio 16 G9
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 242 x 19 mm
14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47.7 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 25700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.1%
Response time - 67 ms
Max. brightness
ZBook Studio 16 G9 +100%
1000 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 150 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 613 gramm 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 14 10
Threads 20 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance
ZBook Studio 16 G9 +108%
10.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81.6 dB 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.4 x 8.9 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

