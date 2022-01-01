You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 59-81% higher FPS

Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 100 against 86 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 242 x 19 mm

14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.7 dB 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.1% Response time - 67 ms Max. brightness ZBook Studio 16 G9 +100% 1000 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 150 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 613 gramm 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance ZBook Studio 16 G9 +108% 10.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 81.6 dB 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.4 x 8.9 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.