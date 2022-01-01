You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 42-57% higher FPS

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.6 vs 144 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 97 against 86 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 242 x 19 mm

14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~90.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.7 dB 47.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ZBook Studio 16 G9 +100% 1000 nits XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 150 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 613 gramm 508 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1237 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance ZBook Studio 16 G9 +76% 10.8 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power - 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 81.6 dB 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 13.4 x 8.9 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.