HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 vs Firefly 14 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ZBook Studio 16 G9
- Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (109.7 vs 133.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
|1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 242 x 19 mm
14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches
|315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|~80.3%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|170°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|47.7 dB
|41 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1543:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|69.6%
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|613 gramm
|311 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ZBook Studio 16 G9 +17%
1762
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ZBook Studio 16 G9 +60%
12201
7603
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ZBook Studio 16 G9 +17%
1789
1532
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ZBook Studio 16 G9 +161%
16248
6216
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81.6 dB
|84.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.4 x 8.9 cm
|12.0 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1