68 out of 100
HP ZBook Studio 16 G9
VS
58 out of 100
HP ZBook Power G10
HP ZBook Studio 16 G9
HP ZBook Power G10
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Studio 16 G9
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Studio 16 G9
vs
ZBook Power G10

Case

Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 242 x 19 mm
14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches		 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches
Area 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~79.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 175°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 47.7 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
ZBook Studio 16 G9
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
ZBook Power G10
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
ZBook Studio 16 G9 +300%
1000 nits
ZBook Power G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 150 W 120 / 150 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 613 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 832 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1537 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
ZBook Studio 16 G9 +86%
10.8 TFLOPS
ZBook Power G10
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.4 x 8.9 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
