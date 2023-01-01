Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 (300 nits) 2560 x 1440 (400 nits) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB - RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Better webcam recording quality

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP ZBook Power G10 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 242 x 19 mm

14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches Area 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~79.8% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 175° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 47.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 (300 nits) 2560 x 1440 (400 nits) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison ZBook Studio 16 G9 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ZBook Power G10 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness ZBook Studio 16 G9 +300% 1000 nits ZBook Power G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 150 W 120 / 150 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 613 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 50 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 832 MHz GPU boost clock - 1537 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ZBook Studio 16 G9 +86% 10.8 TFLOPS ZBook Power G10 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.4 x 8.9 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.