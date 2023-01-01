HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 vs Power G10
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ZBook Studio 16 G9
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G10
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 242 x 19 mm
14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches
|359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|175°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|47.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
Screen space comparison
ZBook Studio 16 G9
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
ZBook Power G10
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|150 W
|120 / 150 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|613 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1737
1739
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ZBook Studio 16 G9 +11%
12364
11152
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1826
1825
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ZBook Studio 16 G9 +18%
16496
13973
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|832 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1537 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|13.4 x 8.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
