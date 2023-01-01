Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2160 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches 310.5 x 213.3 x 14.95 mm

12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 662 cm2 (102.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~85.8% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.5 mm Colors Gray Blue, Green Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2160 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 185 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Screen space comparison MateBook 14 2023 14″ (3:2 ratio) = 90.5 in2 Swift 14 - SF14-71T 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 2% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness MateBook 14 2023 300 nits Swift 14 - SF14-71T n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 0 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter 180 grams 365 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance MateBook 14 2023 1.41 TFLOPS Swift 14 - SF14-71T 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

