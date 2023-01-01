Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14 2023 or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14 2023 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

55 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14 2023
VS
55 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Huawei MateBook 14 2023
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2160 x 1440
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14 2023 and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 2023
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.1 vs 106.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14 2023
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~88.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 45.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 185 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - Yes
Screen space comparison
MateBook 14 2023
14″ (3:2 ratio) = 90.5 in2
XPS 13 Plus 9320
13.4″ (16:10 ratio) = 80.7 in2
~12% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 940:1
sRGB color space 100% 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 71%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 14 2023
300 nits
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 60 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 180 grams 254 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
MateBook 14 2023
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power - 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - ~79 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
    - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
    - 12th-gen Intel models have 5200 MHz memory, while 13th-gen operates at 6000 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

