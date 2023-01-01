Huawei MateBook 14 2023 vs MateBook 14
Review
Performance
System and application performance
45
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
16
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
43
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
88
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 2023
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
|307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~84.8%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|40.2 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|185 ppi
|185 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2160 x 1440 pixels
|2160 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1758:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|92.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|68.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65.9%
|Response time
|-
|36 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|180 grams
|200 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14 2023 +31%
1644
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14 2023 +114%
9464
4421
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14 2023 +31%
1671
1279
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14 2023 +114%
10437
4876
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|~76.4 dB
|Microphones
|4
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.2 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
