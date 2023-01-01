Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14 2023 or MateBook 14 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14 2023 vs MateBook 14

55 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14 2023
VS
49 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14
Huawei MateBook 14 2023
Huawei MateBook 14
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14 2023 and MateBook 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 2023
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14 2023
vs
MateBook 14

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches		 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~84.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 40.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 185 ppi 185 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 2160 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1758:1
sRGB color space 100% 92.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.9%
Response time - 36 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 14 2023
300 nits
MateBook 14
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 180 grams 200 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14 2023 +31%
1644
MateBook 14
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14 2023 +114%
9464
MateBook 14
4421
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14 2023 +31%
1671
MateBook 14
1279
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14 2023 +114%
10437
MateBook 14
4876
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
MateBook 14 2023
1.41 TFLOPS
MateBook 14
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - ~76.4 dB
Microphones 4 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.2 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

