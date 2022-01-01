Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14 or Swift 5 (SF514-56) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14 vs Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)

50 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
Huawei MateBook 14
Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14 and Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14
vs
Swift 5 (SF514-56)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches		 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm
12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~81.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 0 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40.2 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 185 ppi 210 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1758:1 -
sRGB color space 92.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 68.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% -
Response time 36 ms -
Max. brightness
MateBook 14
300 nits
Swift 5 (SF514-56)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
MateBook 14
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift 5 (SF514-56) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 76.4 dB -
Microphones 4 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

