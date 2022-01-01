You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i3 1000NG4 Intel Core i5 1030NG7 Intel Core i7 1060NG7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

23% sharper screen – 227 versus 185 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM Noise level 40.2 dB 45.8 dB

Display 2160 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 185 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1758:1 1300:1 sRGB color space 92.8% 98.3% Adobe RGB profile 68.2% 64.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% - Response time 36 ms 35 ms Max. brightness MateBook 14 300 nits MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 50 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 6 GPU performance MateBook 14 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 76.4 dB 75.8 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.