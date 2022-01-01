Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

50 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Huawei MateBook 14
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 23% sharper screen – 227 versus 185 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 40.2 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 185 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1758:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 92.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 68.2% 88.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% -
Response time 36 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 14
300 nits
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
MateBook 14
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +84%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 76.4 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Huawei MateBook 14
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Huawei MateBook 14
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) or Huawei MateBook 14
4. Huawei MateBook 14s or MateBook 14
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. Dell XPS 13 9305 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
9. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Huawei MateBook 14 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский