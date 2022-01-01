You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2160 x 1440 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage 512GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Around 6.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 268-366% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 56 against 39 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

65% sharper screen – 185 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm

12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~77.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray White Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 40.2 dB -

Display 2160 x 1440 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 185 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1758:1 - sRGB color space 92.8% - Adobe RGB profile 68.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% - Response time 36 ms - Max. brightness MateBook 14 +36% 300 nits Vivobook Go 14 Flip 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 39 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 15 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance MateBook 14 +488% 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Go 14 Flip 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x512 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76.4 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v4.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

