Huawei MateBook 14 vs Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip

50 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14
VS
30 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
Huawei MateBook 14
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2160 x 1440
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14 and Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
  • Around 6.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 268-366% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 56 against 39 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 65% sharper screen – 185 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14
vs
Vivobook Go 14 Flip

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches		 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~77.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40.2 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 185 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1758:1 -
sRGB color space 92.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 68.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% -
Response time 36 ms -
Max. brightness
MateBook 14 +36%
300 nits
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance
MateBook 14 +488%
1.41 TFLOPS
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x512 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 76.4 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v4.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

