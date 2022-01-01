Huawei MateBook 14 vs Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
- Around 6.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 268-366% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 56 against 39 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 65% sharper screen – 185 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
- Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
|320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~77.6%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|White
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|40.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|185 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2160 x 1440 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1758:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|92.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.9%
|-
|Response time
|36 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14 +112%
1263
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14 +278%
4147
1098
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14 +194%
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14 +574%
4777
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|76.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1