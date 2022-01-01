You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2160 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

31% sharper screen – 185 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.6 vs 131.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40.2 dB 48.3 dB

Display 2160 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 185 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1758:1 427720:1 sRGB color space 92.8% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 68.2% 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% 99.9% Response time 36 ms 3 ms Max. brightness MateBook 14 300 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 220 / 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance MateBook 14 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +68% 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 76.4 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.