Huawei MateBook 14 vs Dell Latitude 5431
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
32
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 65% sharper screen – 185 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5431
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
|321.35 x 212 x 20.95 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|40.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|185 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2160 x 1440 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1758:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|92.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.9%
|-
|Response time
|36 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1263
Latitude 5431 +21%
1528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4147
Latitude 5431 +67%
6916
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4777
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|76.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
