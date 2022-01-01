Huawei MateBook 14 vs Dell Latitude 7430 50 out of 100 VS 49 out of 100 Huawei MateBook 14 Dell Latitude 7430

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2160 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 56 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

18% sharper screen – 185 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~80.5% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 40.2 dB -

Display 2160 x 1440 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 185 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1758:1 - sRGB color space 92.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% - Response time 36 ms - Max. brightness MateBook 14 300 nits Latitude 7430 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) MateBook 14 1263 Latitude 7430 +14% 1441 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14 +3% 4147 Latitude 7430 4015 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) MateBook 14 1305 Latitude 7430 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14 4777 Latitude 7430 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance MateBook 14 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7430 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x4W Loudness 76.4 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

