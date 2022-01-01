Huawei MateBook 14 vs Dell Latitude 9430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
32
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 56 against 40 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|Dimensions
|307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
|310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm
12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|668 cm2 (103.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~85%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|40.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|185 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2160 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1758:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|92.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.9%
|-
|Response time
|36 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1263
Latitude 9430 +22%
1537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4147
Latitude 9430 +25%
5192
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4777
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Loudness
|76.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
