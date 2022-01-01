Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14 or Precision 3570 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14 vs Dell Precision 3570

50 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14
VS
42 out of 100
Dell Precision 3570
Huawei MateBook 14
Dell Precision 3570
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2160 x 1440
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14 and Dell Precision 3570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 85% sharper screen – 185 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (106.6 vs 128.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14
vs
Precision 3570

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches		 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~80.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40.2 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 185 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1758:1 500:1
sRGB color space 92.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 68.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% -
Response time 36 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 14 +36%
300 nits
Precision 3570
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 1:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14
1263
Precision 3570 +16%
1466
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14 +3%
4147
Precision 3570
4036
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
MateBook 14
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 3570
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 76.4 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Huawei MateBook 14
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Huawei MateBook 14
3. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 or Huawei MateBook 14
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) or Huawei MateBook 14
5. Huawei MateBook 14s or Huawei MateBook 14
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Dell Precision 3570
7. Dell Vostro 5510 or Dell Precision 3570
8. Dell Vostro 5620 or Dell Precision 3570
9. Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) or Dell Precision 3570
10. Dell Precision 3571 or Dell Precision 3570

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 3570 and Huawei MateBook 14 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский