Huawei MateBook 14 vs Dell Precision 3570

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2160 x 1440 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 56 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

85% sharper screen – 185 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (106.6 vs 128.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~80.8% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40.2 dB -

Display 2160 x 1440 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 185 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1758:1 500:1 sRGB color space 92.8% - Adobe RGB profile 68.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% - Response time 36 ms 25 ms Max. brightness MateBook 14 +36% 300 nits Precision 3570 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) MateBook 14 1263 Precision 3570 +16% 1466 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14 +3% 4147 Precision 3570 4036 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) MateBook 14 1305 Precision 3570 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14 4777 Precision 3570 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance MateBook 14 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 3570 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76.4 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.