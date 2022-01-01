Huawei MateBook 14 vs Dell Precision 5470 50 out of 100 VS 63 out of 100 Huawei MateBook 14 Dell Precision 5470

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2160 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 72 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm

12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~87% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40.2 dB -

Display 2160 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 185 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1758:1 - sRGB color space 92.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% - Response time 36 ms - Max. brightness MateBook 14 300 nits Precision 5470 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 72 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 4 12 Threads 8 16 L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) MateBook 14 1263 Precision 5470 +31% 1659 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14 4147 Precision 5470 +148% 10274 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) MateBook 14 1305 Precision 5470 +30% 1698 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14 4777 Precision 5470 +206% 14630

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance MateBook 14 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 5470 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76.4 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.