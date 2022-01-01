Huawei MateBook 14 vs Dell Precision 5560 50 out of 100 VS 53 out of 100 Huawei MateBook 14 Dell Precision 5560

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS

28% sharper screen – 185 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (106.6 vs 122.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~89% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40.2 dB 50 dB

Display 2160 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 185 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1758:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 92.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% - Response time 36 ms 35 ms Max. brightness MateBook 14 300 nits Precision 5560 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 481 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) MateBook 14 1263 Precision 5560 +19% 1499 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14 4147 Precision 5560 +65% 6840 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) MateBook 14 1305 Precision 5560 +15% 1504 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14 4777 Precision 5560 +99% 9504

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance MateBook 14 +90% 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76.4 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.