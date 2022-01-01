Huawei MateBook 14 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
45
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
32
27
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
41
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
97
NanoReview Score
48
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (93.1 vs 106.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
|302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|3.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|40.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|185 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2160 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1758:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|92.8%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.9%
|-
|Response time
|36 ms
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14 +4%
1263
1210
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14 +68%
4147
2464
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1305
XPS 13 9305 +3%
1341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14 +96%
4777
2436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x2 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3271-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|76.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
