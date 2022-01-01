You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2160 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.6 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches 296 x 199 x 15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~88.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray White, Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40.2 dB 36.6 dB

Display 2160 x 1440 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 185 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1758:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 92.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% - Response time 36 ms 35 ms Max. brightness MateBook 14 300 nits XPS 13 9310 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 52 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time 1:25 hr 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 218 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 4 2 Threads 8 4 L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) MateBook 14 +5% 1263 XPS 13 9310 1203 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14 +70% 4147 XPS 13 9310 2440 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) MateBook 14 1305 XPS 13 9310 +1% 1319 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14 +97% 4777 XPS 13 9310 2423

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance MateBook 14 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 13 9310 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76.4 dB 84.6 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.