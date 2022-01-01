You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2160 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (106.6 vs 144 square inches)

39% sharper screen – 185 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~90.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40.2 dB 47.9 dB

Display 2160 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 185 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1758:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 92.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% - Response time 36 ms 35 ms Max. brightness MateBook 14 300 nits XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 508 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance MateBook 14 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) +335% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Loudness 76.4 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.