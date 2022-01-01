Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14 or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14 vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

50 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Huawei MateBook 14
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2160 x 1440
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14 and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (106.6 vs 144 square inches)
  • 39% sharper screen – 185 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~90.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40.2 dB 47.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 185 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1758:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 92.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 68.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% -
Response time 36 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 14
300 nits
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 508 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14
4489
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +135%
10547
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14
4777
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +217%
15125

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
MateBook 14
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Loudness 76.4 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
