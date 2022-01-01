You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2160 x 1440 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

65% sharper screen – 185 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP 14 (2021) Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~74.1% Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 40.2 dB -

Display 2160 x 1440 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 185 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) - Display tests Contrast 1758:1 - sRGB color space 92.8% - Adobe RGB profile 68.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% - Response time 36 ms - Max. brightness MateBook 14 300 nits 14 (2021) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 41 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 4 2 Threads 8 4 L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) MateBook 14 +4% 1263 14 (2021) 1220 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14 +61% 4147 14 (2021) 2573 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) MateBook 14 1305 14 (2021) +6% 1379 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14 +89% 4777 14 (2021) 2522

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance MateBook 14 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76.4 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

