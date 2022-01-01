Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14 or 14 (2021) – what's better?

Display 2160 x 1440
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14 and HP 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
  • Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 65% sharper screen – 185 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14
vs
14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches		 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40.2 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 185 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) -
Display tests
Contrast 1758:1 -
sRGB color space 92.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 68.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% -
Response time 36 ms -
Max. brightness
MateBook 14
300 nits
14 (2021)
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14 +4%
1263
14 (2021)
1220
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14 +61%
4147
14 (2021)
2573
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14
1305
14 (2021) +6%
1379
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14 +89%
4777
14 (2021)
2522

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
MateBook 14 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 76.4 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

