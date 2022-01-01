You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2160 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 56 against 43 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (96.6 vs 106.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~82.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray White, Silver, Gold, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 40.2 dB 35 dB

Display 2160 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 185 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1758:1 1316:1 sRGB color space 92.8% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 68.2% 74.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% 73.4% Response time 36 ms 37 ms Max. brightness MateBook 14 300 nits Pavilion Aero 13 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 43 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 312 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance MateBook 14 +27% 1.41 TFLOPS Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76.4 dB 76.5 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.