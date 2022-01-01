Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14 or Pavilion Aero 13 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14 vs HP Pavilion Aero 13

50 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14
VS
51 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
Huawei MateBook 14
HP Pavilion Aero 13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2160 x 1440
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14 and HP Pavilion Aero 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 56 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (96.6 vs 106.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14
vs
Pavilion Aero 13

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches		 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~82.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40.2 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 185 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1758:1 1316:1
sRGB color space 92.8% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 68.2% 74.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% 73.4%
Response time 36 ms 37 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 14
300 nits
Pavilion Aero 13 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 312 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14
4147
Pavilion Aero 13 +35%
5616
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14
4777
Pavilion Aero 13 +56%
7431

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
MateBook 14 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 76.4 dB 76.5 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
