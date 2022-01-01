You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (102.4 vs 111.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm

12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~81.7% Side bezels 6.8 mm 0 mm Colors Gray, Green Black, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 2560 x 1440 Size 14.2 inches 14 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 213 ppi 210 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness MateBook 14s +33% 400 nits Swift 5 (SF514-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 W 65 W Cable length 1.8 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS Swift 5 (SF514-56) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.1 dB - Microphones 4 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.